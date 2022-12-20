RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least one school district in the Rio Grande Valley has canceled classes this week as temperatures are expected to drop ahead of Christmas weekend.

Edcouch-Elsa

Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District announced it will be canceling classes for students Friday due to inclement weather.

In a statement released by the district, it was announced that based on allotted instructional minutes and due to the fact that Friday was a scheduled half day for students, it will not be necessary for students to make up the missed day at a later time.

Parents and guardians with additional questions regarding the cancelation may email their home campus.