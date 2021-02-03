School counselors motivating students to keep their stress away

ALAMO, Texas – This week is National School Counselor Week, and the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on students but school counselors are more important than ever as they are trying to help alleviate stressful students.

Counselor at Vanguard Mozart Secondary Academy Nancy Gomez says the pandemic is overall affecting students’ mental health and where they could usually walk down the hall to the counselor’s office, now they don’t have access to that.

But Gomez says the most important thing students are missing is the people around them.

“Social circles are very important to students so we’re seeing that regressiveness in their social and emotional wellbeing and that to me as a counselor is the hardest part,” said Gomez.

She says one way they are alleviating older kids’ stress is to have access to counselors 24/7 by using apps, as well as other apps where they can reach students.

Counselor at Vanguard Mozart Elementary Academy Gina Sanchez says to stay connected with her students and keep them upbeat she motivates them by saying we have to do the best we can and being creative in sessions.

“All my lessons have a little art project that the students create and it all depends on what topic we’re on, sometimes we’re using coping skills and we do build a wall and the students learn how to cope with different feelings,” said Sanchez.

Both counselors agree that their job is that much more important during the pandemic and they take it very seriously because of the responsibility they’ve been given.