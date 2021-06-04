Scholarships available for blind or visually impaired students

Source: American Council of the Blind of Texas Facebook

AUSTIN, Texas — The American Council of the Blind of Texas (ACBT) has opened scholarship applications for the 2021-22 school year.

The organization’s news release said ACBT awards scholarships to highly qualified blind and visually impaired Texas students currently attending (or planning to attend) college, university, or technical school.

Candidates wishing to apply for an ACBT scholarship must fulfill the following requirements:

Be a current resident of the state of Texas

Maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0

Attend or plan to attend a college, university, or technical school in the upcoming fall semester

Scholarship applications are available on the ACBT website. All supporting documentation can be downloaded, filled out, and emailed to ACBT, said the news release.

The deadline for entries is June 15, 2021. If you have any questions or are experiencing problems with the application, email scholarships@acbtexas.org or phone (512) 925-9080.