PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr EDC Foundation has announced that they are now accepting scholarship applications for 2021-2022 graduating Pharr students.

The scholarship was made possible because of a partnership created between the Pharr EDC Foundation, Pharr Economic Development Corporation, and the City of Pharr.

In order to apply for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following requirements.

Reside in the City of Pharr

Be a current high school student graduating during the 2021-2022 academic school year

Have maintained a grade point average of at least 2.5

Submit completed application, essay/personal statement, and required documents no later than March 14th, 2022 by 5 p.m.

The application can be found here, or can be picked up at the Pharr EDC at 1215 S. Cage Blvd in Pharr, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Interested applicants must fill out the application, which includes a written essay.

Applications can be submitted by email at pharredcfoundation@pharr-tx.gov, or can be sent by mail, Attention: Pharr EDC Foundation 1215 S. Cage Blvd., Pharr, TX 78577.

The deadline to submit applications is March 14, 2022, at 5 p.m.