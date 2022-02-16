PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr EDC Foundation has announced that they are now accepting scholarship applications for 2021-2022 graduating Pharr students.
The scholarship was made possible because of a partnership created between the Pharr EDC Foundation, Pharr Economic Development Corporation, and the City of Pharr.
In order to apply for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following requirements.
- Reside in the City of Pharr
- Be a current high school student graduating during the 2021-2022 academic school year
- Have maintained a grade point average of at least 2.5
- Submit completed application, essay/personal statement, and required documents no later than March 14th, 2022 by 5 p.m.
The application can be found here, or can be picked up at the Pharr EDC at 1215 S. Cage Blvd in Pharr, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Interested applicants must fill out the application, which includes a written essay.
Applications can be submitted by email at pharredcfoundation@pharr-tx.gov, or can be sent by mail, Attention: Pharr EDC Foundation 1215 S. Cage Blvd., Pharr, TX 78577.
The deadline to submit applications is March 14, 2022, at 5 p.m.