PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr EDC Foundation announced that scholarship applications are open for 2022-2023 graduating Pharr students.

The Pharr EDC Foundation has partnered with the Pharr Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and the City of Pharr to create scholarship funding to students.

“The Pharr EDC Foundation is proud to open the 2022-2023 Scholarship to our community for this academic year,” said Victor Perez, President of the Pharr EDC Foundation and Executive Director of the Pharr EDC. “Our scholarships have been a great financial help to students and we are proud to be part of their journey of achieving a higher education.”

The scholarship fund of the Pharr EDC Foundation was created for students of Pharr who are enrolling in college or university.

In order to apply, a candidate must meet the following requirements:

– Reside in the City of Pharr

– Be a current high school student graduating during the 2022-2023 academic school year

– Have maintained a grade point average of at least 2.5

– Submit the completed application, essay/personal statement, and required documents

Applications are available online only in English and Spanish.

The deadline to submit an application is at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31.