Scholarship applications now available for Pharr students

PHARR, Texas — The Pharr EDC Foundation, the Pharr Economic Development Corporation (EDC), and the city of Pharr announced scholarship applications are now available for Pharr students.

The Pharr EDC Foundation said they will award a total of 150 scholarships, each at $2,000 ($1,000 per semester) for one academic year. Applications are available here or can be picked up at the Pharr EDC, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021.

The scholarship fund was created for graduating students of Pharr who are enrolling in a qualifying post-secondary institution said the foundation’s news release.

Scholarship awards can be used for tuition, room & board, books, or other supplies, said the news release.

In order to apply for the Pharr EDC Foundation Scholarship, a candidate must meet the following requirements:

Reside in the city of Pharr

Be a current high school student graduating during the 2020-2021 school year

Maintain a grade point average of at least 2.5

Submit completed application, essay/personal statement, and required documents no later than April 12

Submit completed applications should be submitted to pharredcfoundation@pharr-tx.gov.

The news release said an advisory committee composed of foundation board members will review the applications and recommend recipients to the full board of directors.

For more information or questions, contact Karina Lopez, Economic Development Manager at (956) 402-4332 or pharredcfoundation@pharr-tx.gov.