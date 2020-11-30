Scheme attempts expected to rise this holiday season

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Shopping for the holidays has become much more accessible to do online, but it has also increased the chances for online schemes.

According to Unisys Chief Information Security Officer Matthew Newfield, there has been a huge increase in online attacks against home users and consumers in 2020.

“The biggest piece of advice we give to parents is you need to educate yourself, you can’t help your child on online cyber safety if you yourself are not aware of those steps,” he said.

Newfield says there are basic steps you can control to limit the chances of scams.

First, he recommends not using weak passwords. Also to always utilize a multi factor authentication and to read any suspicious emails carefully.

Newfield also recommends updating anti-virus applications, and browsers.

Being cautious is the best way to prevent being a victim but if you do become on it is recommended to report it to a local FBI office.