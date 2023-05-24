EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Small Business Administration has opened two disaster loan outreach centers in Hidalgo County.

The centers are open for business starting today at 1 p.m. and are located at the Old Church Winery, 700 N. Main St. in McAllen and the Hidalgo County Precinct 3, The Mansion, 2401 N. Moorefield Road, in Palmview.

Residents and business owners can stop by between the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the SBA.

As per the SBA, businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate.

Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including personal vehicles.

Residents can apply online or in person at one of the outreach centers. Applicants may also call

SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.