HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Chamber of Commerce hosted a Public Affairs luncheon in honor of the Small Business Administration.

SBA Region 6 Administrator Ted James and SBA advocate Janea Jamison were guest speakers at the event.

The SBA was created 70 years ago by the U.S. government to help small businesses expand.

“I hope that [small business owners] take with them the confidence in knowing that we are here,” James said. We are intentional about reaching every single person that needs our support.”

To apply for help from the SBA visit sba.gov.