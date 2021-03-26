‘Save Our Seniors’ to vaccinate home-bound elderly

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott visited the Valley on Thursday to explain why seniors are now the top priority for vaccinations starting Monday.

“Mathematically it’s a fact,” said Governor Abbott at a press conference. “Seniors who get COVID-19 are more likely to be hospitalized or lose their life because of COVID.”

As vaccination rollouts continue, Abbott is pushing a new strategy and urgent message.

“There’s a set a population that is homebound,” he said. “They cannot get out, so that’s why we’re doing this, so we can reach them and have their health taken care of.”

The Save Our Seniors vaccination initiative was announced last month in Corpus Christi to ensure more seniors are vaccinated against COVID-19 through the Lone Star State.

Governor Abbott said the program will begin in rural areas, going to homes where seniors have not had medical attention since the pandemic began, receiving a vaccine without logging into a system.

“There are food distributions who’ve identified who seniors are. The good news is we know where these seniors are and we know how to get to them. The challenge initially was finding the manpower to do this,” said Abbott.

Now the governor, along with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and Texas National Guard are expanding vaccine efforts with 2,800 soldiers and airmen aiding in the program.

The governor said these teams will work alongside local jurisdictions to set up a central drive-through vaccine clinic in each community or administer directly to homebound seniors.

Folks age 80 and older can cut to the front of a line. Governor Abbott said to just show a valid ID to confirm age.

Local officials and health leaders agree this new approach could help win the fight against the virus.

“We’re able to have special programs for special, teachers, people over 45,” said Dr. Ivan Melendez, Hidalgo County Health Authority. “This is a testament that we’re getting systems together

Abbott plans to open more vaccination sites.

To get the vaccine, dial 211 for where the closest vaccination site is to you, and how to confirm your age. Hidalgo County is participating in this program this week.