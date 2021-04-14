Save Our Seniors program vaccinates homebound McAllen residents

MCALLEN, Texas — On Wednesday nearly 60 homebound people in McAllen received the COVID-19 vaccine thanks to the “Save Our Seniors” program.

The program, spearheaded by Governor Greg Abbott, makes vaccines available to seniors who cannot leave their homes.

The state partners with cities and counties to identify homebound seniors and make sure they can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“It really is a great thing we’ve been doing in McAllen. The mass vaccination clinics where we have 1,000 to 2,000 people come through in a day and are getting vaccinated. Today we have 57 doses going out, but those people are just as important as everybody else who has come through,” said McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz.

McAllen residents who are homebound seniors simply need to dial 3-1-1 or (956) 681-3111 for more information.