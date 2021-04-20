Save Our Seniors continues for eighth week, over 62,000 Texans vaccinated

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services, and the Texas Military Department have announced 24 counties participating in the eighth week of the Save Our Seniors COVID-19 vaccine initiative.

According to the news release, over 62,000 Texans have been vaccinated through this initiative. DSHS said, 74% of seniors (65+) in Texas have been vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccine, and 59% of seniors are fully vaccinated.

“Since the launch of the Save Our Seniors initiative, our partners at TDEM and TMD have worked diligently to vaccinate seniors across our state, and I thank them for their exceptional leadership and hard work on behalf of Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “Vaccines are the most effective tool in our arsenal against COVID-19, and we will continue to invest in this program to ensure that every Texan who wants a vaccine receives one.”

Counties participating in the eighth round of the program are Angelina, Atascosa, Caldwell, Cherokee, Culberson, Eastland, El Paso, Hale, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hopkins, Houston, Jim Hogg, Kimble, Leon, Llano, Maverick, Milam, Nueces, Rusk, Taylor, Tyler, Val Verde, and Webb.

Many of these counties are participating for a second time in order to administer second doses to eligible residents, said the news release.