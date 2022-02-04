HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Some colleges will no longer require SAT and PSAT scores. However, schools throughout the Rio Grande Valley are still preparing students for the upcoming SAT exam changes, including the format shift to virtual in Spring 2024.

According to the College Board, the digital version of the SAT exam will be shortened to two hours instead of three.

Both McAllen ISD and Vanguard Academy said it was not a surprise to find out about the virtual shift.

McAllen ISD Director of Advanced Academics, Karen Nitsch, said students are prepared because the pandemic forced them to adjust to virtual learning.

“We were in lockdown in March and then by May we were doing digital exams,” she said.

Nitsch said all students at McAllen ISD will continue with their implemented PSAT and SAT program curriculum.

“It won’t be optional at McAllen ISD, we have a great PSAT and SAT program, we provide SAT testing for free to all our 8, 9, 10, and 11th graders and that will be fully digital in the fall of 2023,” she said.

Rickey Banda the College Readiness Advisor at Vanguard Academy said they are still pushing students to take both PSAT and SAT because many scholarships still require those scores.

“We encourage them for merit-based scholarships, so they have the chance to receive merit-based scholarships; the higher the score the more money that’s offered to the students, he said.”

Banda said Vanguard Academy has worked with the College Board to provide all students with free tutoring and practice tests.

“If they test, their application is going to look even better compared to a student that doesn’t have any test scores so it’s kind of like icing on a cake,” he said.

In the following statement, Brownsville ISD said all students, including elementary, are being exposed to SAT preparedness:

“The Brownsville Independent School District’s vision is to ensure students are college and career ready by providing opportunities for instruction in college prep exams such as the SAT. Currently, our elementary and middle school students are exposed to an SAT word of the day. High school students have access to KHAN Academy, Edgenuity, and APEX resources/software to take full-length SAT practice tests. In addition, high schools offer SAT Prep classes for juniors and seniors. In the future, we want to continue to provide SAT prep opportunities for K-12 students.”

If parents have any questions on the SAT or PSAT, they are encouraged to contact their child’s school counselor.