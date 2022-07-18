HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A sassy kitten’s candid may have earned him a one-way ticket out of the shelter.

While looking cute and adoptable is usually the move for most kittens at the Humane Society of Harlingen, one kitten named Spicy Chicken Nugget chose violence during his photoshoot.

Spicy Chicken Nugget’s photo caught the attention of social media over the weekend. Users could not help but marvel, or laugh, at the photo of the scruffy kitten standing on his hind legs.

The Humane Society played along with the photo and wrote a fitting description.

“I should probably let you know right away that I hate everything. That’s right, hoomans, hate ‘em; toys, ain’t got time; snuggles? barf; head scritches? Don’t touch me. You want to pick me up? I’m a black belt in karate,” said the social media post.

While Spicy Chicken Nugget looked like he was ready to let out a war cry and fight, some found his rage endearing and it wasn’t long until he found a “hooman” to give him the “kingdom” he “rightfully deserved.”

Spicy Chicken Nugget showed us a different side of his personality as he made his way out of the shelter. In a photo with his adopter, Spicy Chicken Nugget looks like a gentle kitten that’s grateful to be on his way home.

“I know I said I hated everything but this isn’t so bad. I kinda like her. DON’T tell anyone,” said the update.

The Shelter made sure to mention that there are plenty more adoptable cats waiting for their “hooman.”

The Humane Society of Harlingen is located at 1106 Markowsky Ave.