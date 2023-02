SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many are going ball-istic after Santa Rosa unveiled a sneak peak of their new basketball court.

The City of Santa Rosa posted the photo of the new basketball court, which will be at the Santa Rosa Cameron County Park.

Santa Rosa said there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new court at 10 a.m., Wednesday March 15.

The Santa Rosa Park, which features two lighted baseball fields, a swimming pool and picnic areas, is located at 513 FM 506.