SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Santa Rosa ISD announced they will cancel classes on Friday.

According to a post by Santa Rosa ISD, classes for all students will be cancelled for Friday, May 27.

“No threats have been made to our district. This is only a precautionary measure,” the post stated.

Staff at the district will continue to report to their campus at their regular schedule, and the high school graduation ceremony will continue as scheduled.