Santa Rosa ISD cancels classes on Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Covid-19 seen under the microscope. (Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Santa Rosa ISD announced that the district will be closed on Friday due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

According to a press release by Santa Rosa ISD, the day will be used to clean classrooms and facilities.

“We want to ensure that we do everything possible that is available to us to halt the spread of this virus,” the release stated. “We want to ensure that our students and staff learn and work in the best possible school environment.”

Classes will resume on the regular schedule on Monday, Jan. 24, the release stated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Countdown to China 2022!
February 04 2022 07:00 pm

Community Stories