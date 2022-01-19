Santa Rosa ISD cancels classes on Friday

SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Santa Rosa ISD announced that the district will be closed on Friday due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

According to a press release by Santa Rosa ISD, the day will be used to clean classrooms and facilities.

“We want to ensure that we do everything possible that is available to us to halt the spread of this virus,” the release stated. “We want to ensure that our students and staff learn and work in the best possible school environment.”

Classes will resume on the regular schedule on Monday, Jan. 24, the release stated.