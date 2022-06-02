SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCental) — The Santa Rosa Independent School District approved a four-day week calendar.

According to a post by Santa Rosa ISD, the four-day week calendar was approved at a Special School Board Meeting on May 26.

The decision was made after input was provided from parents and the community, Santa Rosa ISD stated.

Santa Rosa ISD Superintendent Yolanda Chapa told ValleyCentral in May that the new schedule would help with students and teachers being exhausted, as well as retention.

“We don’t have teachers running to Santa Rosa saying, we want to teach because also, we cannot be competitive with our bigger districts,” Chapa said.

The change is set to take place for the 2022-2023 school year.