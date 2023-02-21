SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Santa Rosa Independent School District announced the implementation of a new security program that features metal detectors for two campuses.

In a letter sent to parents, the district said the metal detectors will be installed at the entrances to Santa Rosa High School and Jo Nelson Middle School beginning Tuesday.

“In light of the escalating school violence across our state and country, the SRISD Board authorized the purchase and implementation of a security program that utilizes metal detectors on school property,” the letter stated.

The move was done to protect the health and welfare of students, staff, parents and school property, the district said.

Santa Rosa ISD added that the metal detectors will be placed at various entrance doors throughout the campus.