SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Santa Rosa is enforcing a curfew for public safety.

The curfew is specifically for teens, but it’s also a way to help senior citizens feel safer. A siren will alert residents that the curfew is starting.

“So here in Santa Rosa, we had an actual siren that goes off. We’re actually looking at implementing that once again so that the people that get carried away and or lose track of time,” says Mayor Jaime Quiroga. “The siren will go off at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., it will basically tell them it’s time to get home.”

Sunday through Thursday, the curfew is 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. The curfew on Friday and Saturday, is 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. The curfew only applies to minors under the age of 18.

“Kids are curious kids. Kids sometimes are out there, you know, wanting to have a good time and may not realize that what they’re doing is wrong at times,” says Mayor Quiroga. “So, it’s just one of those things where we want to keep our community safe. And so, if we can keep them off the streets and get them home, it’s probably going to be the parents are probably going to love it.”

Javier Hernandez has lived in Santa Rosa for over 30 years. He believes city leaders made the right decision voting in favor of the curfew.

“Yes, it is a good idea. Because of the underage kids that are out past midnight, at all hours. Because that’s not ok for them to be out at that time, right? So yeah, I do agree,” says Hernandez.

If minors are caught outside during curfew, they can be fined up to $500, which is considered a class “C” misdemeanor.