SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Burglaries, street fights, and shootings continue in the streets of Santa Rosa – with most being committed by juveniles involved in the illegal drug market, according to police.

After the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Fernando Martinez, residents and family living in the Santa Rosa Village Apartments fear for their safety.

Santa Rosa Mayor Jaime Quiroga, says, “Because we are a small town, we are pretty used to it always been pretty calm, not much activity going on. So now, we have a lot of residents and people here that live in Santa Rosa that are on edge.”

While some residents have now installed security cameras, some say they are preparing to move out due to the continued disturbances.

Residents say this includes juveniles returning to the apartments to terrorize the family and destroy Martinez’s memorial site, which was caught on video and shared online.

“Now any and every little noise that’s heard, any and every little thing that’s done, people get alerted, and they feel like something bad is happening out there,” adds Quiroga.

Police and city officials say as a way to address the increase in crimes, they will invest in new surveillance gear and safety measures.

This means investing in police vehicles and body cameras, license plate readers, and additional medical training.

Officers will also reinforce a curfew for minors to keep the off the streets and away from crime.

Quiroga says, “If we want them to live a nice, healthy, wealthy life, we need to be as involved as we can with them and try to deter them from any wrongdoing.”