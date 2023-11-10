HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Plaza Mall in McAllen announces the return of Santa Claus for families as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience. Santa arrives on Friday, November 10, and will be available until Christmas Eve across from Zara.

The Santa Photo Experience will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Click here to make a reservation.

La Plaza Mall will also host festive events this season including:

Jolly-Themed Days– Every Tuesday and Thursday

Every Tuesday, guests are invited to dress up in their coziest pajamas for PJ photos with Santa! Also, every Thursday through December 15, deck out in your ugly Christmas sweater.

Santa’s Arrival Celebration – Friday, November 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Help La Plaza welcome Santa as he makes his home in McAllen for the holidays! The event will kick off with a welcome parade featuring the Salvation Army Band followed by hot chocolate and festive beverages at Santa’s Workshop across from Starbucks.

Salvation Army Angel Tree – Friday, November 10

Located next to Santa, the Salvation Army Angel Tree helps provide Christmas gifts throughout the Rio Grande Valley each year. This holiday season, McAllen area residents can give back to their community by purchasing gifts for a child in need and making their season brighter. The last day to donate is December 8.

Pet Photos – Sunday, December 10 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Area residents are welcome to bring their cute and cuddly canines and furry felines to meet jolly Ol’ St. Nicholas for an adorable photo opp. Please utilize H&M Entrance for this event.