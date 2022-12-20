PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Elected officials and staff from the city of Palmview will visit as many homes as possible Wednesday to distribute toys to children.

The effort will be part of the city’s annual toy drive giveaway.

For more than a month, Palmview has been collecting toy donations through special events such as the Guns & Hoses Basketball Game, baseball and basketball tournaments, donations boxes placed throughout the city, and donations made by local businesses.

Staff and volunteers will leave the City of Palmview Gym, 406 W. Veterans, at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The group and Santa Claus will distribute close to 1,000 toys collected and candy bags.

Palmview has five groups that will visit specific areas in the community identified as places where the need is greatest, city officials said.

The group will visit homes until all the toys are distributed.