McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Santa Claus is coming to town early.

Santa arrived at McAllen’s La Plaza Mall this evening in style with a parade featuring the Salvation Army.

Santa will be available until Christmas Eve across from Zara.

The Salvation Army also accepting donations starting today, residents can give back to their community by purchasing gifts for a child in need and making their season brighter.

The last day to donate is Wednesday, Dec. 7.

La Plaza will host a variety of festive events with Santa this season.

Children with special needs and their families are invited for a special photo experience with Caring Santa in an environment set up to support the sensory, physical, and other developmental needs of kids. Families can get a photo experience with Santa from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 4.

Area-residents are welcome to bring their cute and cuddly canines and furry felines to meet jolly Ol’ St. Nicholas for a photo opportunity from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11.