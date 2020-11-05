Santa and the sanitation squad are ready for the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Social distancing is changing holiday traditions this year. Although, some might be against the idea of pictures with Santa Claus others are for it.

Dental Assistant at Harlingen VA Dental Clinic Mary Purl said, “I think we need to get back to normal. The kids need to be normal. I think Christmas needs to be Christmas and I think sooner or later we gotta get back to normal.”

Normality is what several residents of the Rio Grande Valley want and memories continue to matter no matter what.

Aida Venavides who is a Rio Grande Valley resident expresses that portraits are more important now than ever.

Venavides said, “I think they are important anytime especially now more so we can remember what we are going through and how we are being cautious. Even if we have to wear a mask while doing a picture. it’s what we went through and I think it’s still very important to continue wearing a mask and keep us safe no matter what.”

Bass Pro Shops’ General Manager Jesse Garcia says their business is working on continuing those traditional magical memories safely this year.

Garcia said, “It is gonna be a little different of course. We are gonna have free digital reservations. We are gonna have temperature screenings. We are gonna have a magic Santa shield so that’s just gonna divide Santa from the families for their safety. We are gonna encourage physical distancing of course and we will have a Santa sanitation squad so we can keep everything clean for all the different families after a tough year for families as they come in and then of course everyone is going to be using face coverings.”

One thing for sure is that a six-feet-apart Christmas with Santa will remain a long lasting memory for years to come.

For further information on Santa’s visit at Bass Pro Shop you can visit their website.