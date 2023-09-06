Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge is a 2,000 tract of preservation in south Texas south of the town of Alamo. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service South Texas Fire Management responded to a fire Tuesday at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge.

Just after 6 p.m., the fire had consumed about 25 to 30 acres.

According to an official statement from the refuge, the wildfire began at the southeast corner of the refuge between the river pump service road and Vireo Trail.

At this time, for the safety of the public, the wildlife refuge will be closed to visitors for 24-72 hours for a field assessment, said refuge official.