RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are distributing sandbags in preparation as a tropical system inches closer toward the Valley.

City of McAllen

McAllen has begun distributing sandbags for area residents.

They will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the McAllen Recycling Center, 4101 N. Bentsen Road. Residents must show proof of residency, including a valid ID or a current utility bill.

Sandbag distribution will be self-serve and residents will be limited to six sandbags each and 12 for business.

Sandbags will be distributed until they run out.

City of Mission

Sandbag distributions will be held throughout the day.

The self-serve sandbag sites are as follows:

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Speer Memorial Library, located at 801 E 12th St.

Noon to 8 p.m. at Bannworth Park, located at 1822 N Sharrt Rd.

Noon to 8 p.m. at Jaycee Park, located at Los Ebanos Road & Barnes St.

The city is allowing six bags per household and 10 bags per business.

City of Penitas

The City of Peñitas will also be distributing sandbags today at noon at the Peñitas Fire Department, located on the corner of Main and Military Road.

Peñitas has a limit of four sandbags per household.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1

The county will be giving away sandbags at Sunrise Hill Park/Pct. 1 operations facility. It is located at 5230 Mile 11 North, Mercedes.

For information call (956) 968-8733.

City of Edinburg

Edinburg will begin its distribution from 1 to 7 p.m. and continue Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Edinburg Service Center, weather permitting.

The center is located at 1201 N. Doolittle Road.