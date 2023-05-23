SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito is preparing for hurricane season with a drive-thru sandbag distribution this weekend.

The city will be offering residents up to six sandbags per household or business with a proof of residency.

Sandbags will be prefilled so all residents have to do is drive up to the pickup location and store in their vehicle.

“We give our residents an opportunity so they can get prepared before and they’re not having to scramble at the last minute,” David Favila, public information officer for the City of San Benito said.

The city advises residents to store their sandbags away from outdoor elements to preserve them ahead of severe weather.

“Store them properly out of the sun and away from water so that they’re ready to use when and if they need them,” Favila said. “Sometimes they’ll take them home and just throw them outside in the sun and then they become unusable.”

The distribution will begin at 7 a.m. until 11 a.m., Saturday, May 27. at the City Service Center located on 925 W. Stenger Road.

Hurricane season begins Thursday, June 1 and through Thursday, November 30.