MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 31-year-old San Juan woman made her appearance in federal court on charges of exporting firearms and drug trafficking, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Friday, Jessica Alvarado appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Nadia S. Medrano.

A federal grand jury returned the two-count indictment on Feb. 21 against Alvarado on charges of smuggling goods from the United States and possessing approximately 499 grams of cocaine with the intent to distribute, according to the department of justice.

A criminal complaint stated that on Jan. 31, Alvarado attempted to leave the U.S. through the Hidalgo Port of Entry while driving a Ford F-150.

“She allegedly denied having firearms. However, the charges allege authorities noticed the bed of the pickup truck was abnormally elevated and referred her to secondary inspection,” the release stated.

A search of the truck allegedly resulted in the discovery of 33 AK-47 variant rifles, three AR-15 rifles, a .22 caliber Long rifle, two .45 caliber handguns and 39 ammunition magazines.

The investigation led to a search at Alvarado’s home in San Juan, according to the charges. There, law enforcement also allegedly found approximately 499 grams of a packaged white powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine and more than $13,000 in bulk U.S. currency.

Alvarado faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted for the trafficking cocaine charge as well as a maximum of 10 years for illegal exportation of firearms, said the department of justice.