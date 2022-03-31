HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crews are working to contain a fire that broke out at a produce warehouse in San Juan.

A fire at the Rio Fresh produce warehouse broke out on Thursday at 6 p.m. near South Stewart Road in San Juan. The fire is prompting the closure of FM 2557 from Military Highway to Anaya Street.

Pharr city officials say the structure is 100 thousand square feet. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Texas Department of Transportation is assisting with traffic control at the scene and is advising residents to take an alternative route.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. San Juan, Alamo, Pharr, McAllen, Weslaco, Edinburg, and Linn-San Manuel fire crews are reported to be on the scene.

More information will be provided on this incident when it is available.