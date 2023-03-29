SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If all you can eat salad and breadsticks sound like a great lunch to you, then you might want to visit the new Olive Garden in San Juan.

The Italian restaurant chain will open its doors for business next week.

Greg Treviño, public information officer for the city of San Juan said, “You got a Starbucks, you got a Chilis, now get ready for a taste of Italy because Olive Garden is here.”

The new restaurant is located at 1403 E Interstate Highway 2, San Juan. The grand opening is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, April 3.