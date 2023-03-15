SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Juan will begin picking up recycling material Friday.

This month, the city will pick up recycling material south of the expressway on Friday and north of the expressway on March 24.

On the last Friday of the month, the City of San Juan Recycling center will pick up materials once again on the south side of the expressway.

Containers must be out for pickup by 7 a.m. to be collected.

There is a $15 service fee for any return pickup and additional pickup of recycling containers.