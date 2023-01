SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Juan will begin collecting recyclable materials Friday at 7 a.m.

Recycling bins for northside and southside San Juan will be picked up Friday morning by city crews.

Containers should be out for pick-up no later than 7 a.m., a flyer from the city stated.

Recycling materials acceptable to throw in your blue bin include paper, books, cans, tins, and plastic bottles.