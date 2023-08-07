EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Juan teenager was arrested in connection to a shooting at an Edinburg nightclub that left seven people wounded.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old Samuel Lopez from San Juan, calling him “the person responsible for the El Antro Nightclub shooting,” a news release stated.

Samuel Lopez (Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office)

A 4:35 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the nightclub, which is located at the 5100 block of Longoria Road in Edinburg. At the scene, deputies found seven gunshot wound victims who were transported to local hospitals.

In the release, authorities said five of the victims have since been released from the hospital. Two of the victims who were listed as in critical condition on Sunday have now been downgraded to stable condition.

Investigators secured a warrant for Lopez’s arrest and this afternoon he was taken into custody with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

“We like to thank our federal partners and the public for their assistance in this case,” the release stated.

Lopez is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow. The case remains under investigation and those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).