San Juan resident wins Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway

SAN JUAN/CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KVEO) – Christopher Karr, a San Juan native and student attending Texas A&M University entered the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway with a “you-never-know-until-you-try” approach.

He wants this recognition to be an example of encouragement to others and that anything is possible.

“You’ll never know if you never try as we all may have heard that phrase a time or two before – at least because if I certainly had not given this a shot, I would have never received such a blessing and overall persistence is very important when applying,” Karr said.

Karr is currently an art major and hopes to open up a studio back home that will motivate the youth.

