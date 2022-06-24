HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The San Juan Police Department has arrested a man accused of robbing a woman in an HEB parking lot.

Efrain Martinez was arrested on Wednesday, for robbing a female victim in an HEB parking lot the previous day.

According to San Juan PD, Martinez opened the victim’s driver-side door, and a struggle ensued, which resulted in minor injuries to the victim.

Martinez took the victim’s purse and left the scene in a pickup truck.

The day after the robbery, an officer on patrol saw a man fitting Martinez’s description at a local park and was able to identify him as the suspect.

Martinez resisted arrest and attempted to take the officer’s weapon, which resulted in two additional charges.

Martinez was charged with the following: