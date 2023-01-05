SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After five years the city of San Juan Police Department is bringing back its bike patrol division.

It is something the community has been asking the department to bring back for some time now.

Patrol officers on bicycles offer many advantages, such as allowing them to navigate where patrol cars can’t and giving the officers a deeper perspective on crime activity in any given area while interacting with the community.

The department currently has five officers in the bike patrol division. Sgt. Elias Lopez wants to expand to include more uniformed officers on bicycles, he said they are currently working to solidify patrol times.

“I want to see it grow. I want officers to be able to come over here and be solely dedicated to this division. We are currently in the process of creating a schedule for our bike patrol officers. That way the public can expect to see us out there,” said Lopez.

The police department is set to launch the bike patrol division on Jan. 9 at 8 a.m. on PSJA Bears Trail and will patrol the community daily.