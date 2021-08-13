San Juan PD asks for help in identifying persons of interest in homicide investigation

by: Valley Central Staff

Courtesy: San Juan PD

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Juan Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two individuals in a homicide investigation.

On August 8, 2021, San Juan PD investigators responded to a call for a homicide investigation, according to a press release.

The investigation was located at 713 West Interstate 2, Hidalgo County.

Police have released video of the two persons of interest.

The video appears to show two women exiting a vehicle and entering a building.

The first woman has dark hair and is seen wearing all black with her hair up.

The second woman has long dark hair and is seen wearing a red tee-shirt with ripped light wash jeans. The woman is also seen talking on a phone.

Courtesy: San Juan PD

