SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Leaders with the City of San Juan say you never really know what someone is going through, which is why they’re making mental health a top priority.

“What we want to do is make sure that everybody is well aware as to what services are available within the City of San Juan and how can we help them out,” City of San Juan City Manager Ben Arjona said.

Officials with the City of San Juan have partnered with DHR Health with a presentation on how to identify stress, symptoms, strategies and more.

“We’ve experienced and employees have reached out and said you know what, I’m encountering this can you tell me where I need to go.” Adelaida Cordero, Director of Human Resources with the City of San Juan said.

“Stress can affect everything from the way that you think and the clarity that you have on day-to-day basis,” Vanessa Vale-Saenz, Vice President of Behavioral Health Services with DHR Health said.

Leaders with DHR say stress can cause changes in sleep, increase anxiety levels, and could cause more problems if not treated.

“Mental health does continue to carry a stigma and while we come a long way in bringing awareness as a society, I still think we have a long way to go and so when an employer supports their employees and their mental wellness they help combat that stigma,” Vale-Saenz said.

“We don’t know what employees are going through or their families, what they’re going through, staying silent is not a good thing so we wanted to remind them you’re not alone we’re here to help you and that’s the purpose,” Cordero said.

Leaders with DHR say help is available.

“So definitely don’t be afraid be afraid to ask for help there is help available you can call us at any time 362 HELP, here at DHR Health, and if we don’t have the answer for you or a service for you we will definitely make sure to connect you with the right person,” Vale-Saenz said.