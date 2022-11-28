SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Juan officials have voted to dismiss police chief Ruben Morin.

His removal arises from a heated special meeting Monday at the San Juan Memorial Library.

Morin was placed on a paid suspension Sept. 27 after a public executive session. Executive sessions are typically held privately, but Morin requested the session be public.

The session was held to discuss the results of a Texas Municipal Police Association Survey, as well as Morin’s performance within the department.

“I have done nothing but great things for the department and I have nothing but respect for the citizens of San Juan,” Morin said.