RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man charged with killing a 51-year-old woman in 2017 will soon face trial.

Lamar Lawson Martinez, 29, is scheduled for a trial date on March 28. On Wednesday, dozens of subpoenas were issued to officers, investigators, and witnesses involved in the case.

On Nov. 28, 2017, Sonya Mynette De La Cruz, a 51-year-old woman from McAllen, was found dead on the side of the road near 600 block of West Beach Avenue around 5 a.m.

Surveillance video from nearby residences showed a man picking up De La Cruz at a motel. He later drove to a parking lot where the two exited the vehicle and walked to the area where De La Cruz was later found dead. Lawson Martinez was seen running from the area alone on surveillance video shortly after this.

De La Cruz died as a result of “blunt force trauma to the face and head,” according to police.

Lawson Martinez, a San Juan resident, was identified as a suspect in her death and was arrested on Nov. 30, 2017. He was indicted in February 2018 for the murder charge. The indictment states Lawson Martinez killed De La Cruz by striking her with his hand and shoving her against an object.

A trial was first scheduled for the case in February 2020 but prosecutors and defense attorneys could not agree on a jury selection.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed hearings and trial settings on the matter for most of 2020 and 2021.

The trial was again scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, but was once again delayed for unknown reasons.

Lamar Martinez is now scheduled for a jury trial on March 28.