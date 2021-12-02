San Juan Municipal Court judge announces run for Hidalgo County District Attorney

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Current San Juan Municipal Court Judge Nereida Lopez-Singleterry has announced her candidacy for Hidalgo County District Attorney.

In a news release, the former Associate Judge of Master Court 1 said, “It is with great honor that I seek the office of district attorney. Experience matters and I believe my diverse and extensive experience as an attorney and a judge, litigating and presiding over thousands of criminal and civil cases, gives me a well-rounded perspective that will serve me well as the next Hidalgo County District Attorney.”

In addition to serving as a municipal court judge, Lopez-Singleterry also operates a successful private practice where she represents people in all aspects of the law.

She was born and raised in the Rio Grande Valley and earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence from Michigan State University College of Law.

Along with Lopez-Singleterry, Edinburg Municipal Court Judge Terry Palacios is also running for Hidalgo County District Attorney.

Election day for the Democratic primary is March 1, 2022.