SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Juan Municipal Court Amnesty Program begins on Tuesday, Feb. 1 and will continue through April 25.

The court advises the public if they have any outstanding warrants to take advantage of the amnesty and make arrangements to settle any delinquent fines.

During the amnesty, the Failure to Appear violation will be waived on each outstanding warrant said the court.

You can pay online HERE or you could visit the court at 2301 Raul Longoria in San Juan.

For more information, contact the San Juan Municipal Court at (956) 223-2460.