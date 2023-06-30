SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Juan man was sentenced to 45 years in state jail following the fatal shooting of a man who allegedly hugged his ex-girlfriend at a party.

Jacob Issac Arroyo was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated Arroyo attended a house party on March 12, 2020, where his ex-girlfriend was with another man.

Witnesses at the function said they saw the woman’s new lover go over to say hello to her mother and hug her. Arroyo became upset and shot at the victim.

A woman and her son who also witnessed the shooting said Arroyo and the man were walking together earlier in the day before he shot him several times, then got close to him and shot him in the head.

When investigators went over to speak with witnesses, they said Arroyo confessed to them that he had shot the victim because he saw him hugging his ex-girlfriend.

At the time of his arrest, Arroyo was given a bond of $1 million.

On May 8, he signed a plea agreement and was sentenced to 45 years in state jail on one count of murder and 20 years in jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Arroyo’s sentence will run concurrently. He was given a jail credit of 1147 days.