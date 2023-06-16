SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new cultural arts district in San Juan will debut Friday evening at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle.

The Downtown San Juan Cultural Arts District is a new community organization gathering non-profit organizations, local restaurants and government entities.

The Basilica and new cultural arts district are partnering to bring the community an orchestra performance to soft launch the new organization.

The performance, ‘World Without End’ will feature two performances by Dahlia Guerra, founder of FESTIBA & UTRGV’s Mariachi Program and Eric Posada, Artistic Director of Pasin.

“We’re trying to bring this orchestra to make it not only religious, but also cultural, because culture in some way would take us to religion and we want to put it together,” Jorge Gomez, Director of the Basilica said.

The concert with start with feature Brandenburg Concert No. 5 followed by a performance by the RGV Chamber Orchestra.

Tickets and additional information can be found online.

The orchestra performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 16 at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine located on 400 Virgen de San Juan Blvd.