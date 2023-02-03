SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine is hosting a mariachi and folklorico concert Friday evening.

The music event will include performances from high school mariachi and folklorico groups throughout the Valley, according to the Basilica’s Facebook page.

The following mariachi and folklorico groups will attend the concert:

Hidalgo Early College High School: Mariachi Nuevas Raices

Weslaco East High School: Mariachi Tecuani

Mission Parks and Recreation folklorico performers

PSJA Memorial Early College High School: Mariachi Generaciones de PSJA

Roma High School: Mariachi Nuevo Santander

Tickets for the event begin at $5 per person and will be available to purchase at the front door or online.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Basilica located on 400 N. Virgen de San Juan Blvd., in San Juan.