San Juan announces new police chief

SAN JUAN, Texas (KVEO) — San Juan City officials announced selection of Ruben Morin as the city’s new police chief.

Morin is a native of the Rio Grande Valley and a graduate of PSJA High School with over 27 years of law enforcement experience.

Chief Morin began his law enforcement career with the San Juan Police Department in March 1993 and in 1997, he left to pursue an over 22-year career with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), said the city’s news release.

“I am ready to bring my experience to lead the growing City of San Juan and our San Juan Police Department in a new direction as we work together to protect our citizens, enhance our police operations, and work with our local partners in the region,” he added.