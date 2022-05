SAN ISIDRO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Isidro Independent School District (ISD) announced a delay to class time Tuesday morning.

The district announced staff will report to campus at 9 a.m. and students will need to report at 10 a.m.

It was also advised that school buses would run on a delayed schedule.

The district also stated that if students need to be dropped off earlier, staff will be present to receive them.