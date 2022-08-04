HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A brush fire in San Isidro burned 400 acres Wednesday afternoon.

[Reporter: Adam Cardona]

Wind conditions helped quickly spread a brush fire 8 miles north of Rio Grande City on FM 755 around 2 pm on Wednesday.

It took fire departments from across the Rio Grande Valley over six hours to contain the fire, according to San Isidro Fire Chief Bernabé Benavides.

Crews saved several homes and trailer homes; only one abandoned barn was lost. There were no injuries or fatalities.

Starr County continues to have a burn ban in effect.