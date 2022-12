Fire hydrant used to put out fire at tire shop in Peñitas (Source: KGBT Photo)

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of San Benito announced water will be off in the area of Morelos and Sombra streets until further notice, officials said Wednesday.

A tweet from the city stated crews will be working on changing out a fire hydrant at the intersection of Zaragosa and Corral streets.

As a result, water will be off in this area, including on Morelos and Sombra streets.

Crews hope to have water back on as soon as possible.